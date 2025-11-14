We are preparing strong, historic agreement with France – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing a historic defence agreement with France and an energy agreement with Greece to secure gas supply guarantees.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in his evening address, Censor.NET informs.

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"We are working with partners to strengthen the PURL programme, the programme that enables us to purchase American weapons, including air-defence systems and missiles for them. What is especially important in this programme is missiles for Patriots. Last night, the Patriots performed very well, Russian ballistic missiles were shot down. But we need significantly more capabilities, systems and missiles to protect lives. This week, there was a decision by the Northern European states, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and our Baltic friends to add another USD 500 million to the PURL programme, which will substantially help us.

We are also preparing deliveries of other strong air-defence systems and strengthening our aviation, we are preparing a strong agreement with France, and I am confident we will finalise it soon, our historic agreement.

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"We are also preparing an energy agreement with Greece to maximise the options for supplying gas to Ukraine this winter and in the strategic perspective. We are reaching agreements with various European countries, from Norway to Greece, so that our state has guaranteed gas supplies," Zelenskyy said.