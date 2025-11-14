Zelenskyy holds meeting with Markarova: They discussed possible areas of future cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with former Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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"I thanked her for her service to our state over many years — not only in her diplomatic role. We also discussed potential areas for future cooperation.

There are, in particular, many things that can be done for Ukraine’s recovery, for strengthening our society, and in our relations with international institutions. I value her readiness to continue working for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" he said.







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Background

On 27 August 2025, Olha Stefanishyna replaced Markarova as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.

Oksana Markarova served as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States from 2021 to 2025.

From 2018 to 2020, she served as Ukraine’s finance minister.