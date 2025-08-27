Zelenskyy officially appoints Stefanishyna as Ukraine’s ambassador to United States. VIDEO

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Olha Stefanishyna has been appointed Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"I just spoke with Olha Stefanishyna, now the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. The formal procedures have been completed, today I signed the decree appointing her as Ambassador. I outlined key tasks for updating the work of our embassy, and most importantly, to fully implement all agreements with Washington — our agreements with President Trump, especially in the defense sphere. Much depends on relations with America when it comes to Ukraine’s long-term security.

On the table are two Ukrainian proposals — strong proposals. One is an agreement on weapons for Ukraine, the other is an agreement on modern drones for the United States. And we are counting on swift progress in our relations.

I am grateful to Oksana Markarova. Oksana represented Ukraine in Washington throughout all these years of full-scale war — a very difficult mission. Ukraine was always heard in the United States. I want to thank her for this work. We have already spoken about further cooperation, and I invited Oksana Markarova to remain part of the team — to continue working for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.