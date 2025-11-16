Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,158,260 people (+860 per day), 11,353 tanks, 34,469 artillery systems, 23,591 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,158,260 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 16, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,158,260 (+860) individuals

tanks - 11,353 (+3) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,591 (+3) units.

artillery systems - 34,469 (+26) units.

MLRS - 1,543 (+2) cases.

air defense systems - 1,244 (+0) units.

aircraft - 428 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 81,286 (+409) units.

winged missiles - 3,940 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 67,464 (+68) units.

special equipment - 4,000 (+2) units

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"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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