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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,158,260 people (+860 per day), 11,353 tanks, 34,469 artillery systems, 23,591 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

860 enemy artillery systems and MLRS occupiers eliminated

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,158,260 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 16, 2025, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,158,260 (+860) individuals
  • tanks - 11,353 (+3) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 23,591 (+3) units.
  • artillery systems - 34,469 (+26) units.
  • MLRS - 1,543 (+2) cases.
  • air defense systems - 1,244 (+0) units.
  • aircraft - 428 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 81,286 (+409) units.
  • winged missiles - 3,940 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 67,464 (+68) units.
  • special equipment - 4,000 (+2) units

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ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Watch more: Drones of Phoenix unit destroyed sabotage and reconnaissance group and occupiers’ shelters in Kharkiv region.. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11936) Armed Forces HQ (5201) liquidation (3068) elimination (7390)
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