Our defence is falling apart. If there are no changes, it will only be matter of time before Russian tanks reach Zaporizhzhia or Dnipro - Sternenko

The situation on the front line is close to catastrophic. This could lead to the loss of statehood.

This is what blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko writes about on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

A catastrophe of strategic proportions

"We are heading for a catastrophe of strategic proportions, which could lead to the loss of statehood.

And that's still a very diplomatic assessment. Not to notice this is a crime. To remain silent is a crime," Sternenko asserts.

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Defence is falling apart

According to the volunteer, the defence on the front line is "falling apart".

"Under the current circumstances and without global changes not only in military management but also in the political approach to defensive warfare, it is only a matter of time before Russian tanks roll into Zaporizhzhia or Dnipro. Our defence is falling apart. Amidst deafening silence about it," he added.

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