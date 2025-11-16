Enemy tried to infiltrate Varvarivka and Rivnopillia - Defense Forces of the South

In southern Ukraine, the enemy continues its active assault operations, intensively shelling the positions of our troops and continuing its drone terror against the local population in settlements adjacent to the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

Enemy MLRS "Uragan" destroyed

As noted, over the past day, the Southern Defense Forces repelled 40 attacks and struck the Uragan multiple launch rocket system.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Vorone, Verbove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirsk, and Zelenyi Hai. During the attacks on Verbove, the enemy used motorcycles.

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The enemy attempted to infiltrate Varvarivka and Rivnopillia.

There were 12 combat engagements in the Huliaipole direction. The enemy stormed our positions near Vesele and Pryvilne, and also attempted to infiltrate in the direction of Varvarivka and in the Rivnopillia area.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, the aggressor carried out five attacks near Stepnogorsk, Plavny, and Stepove in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Dnipro region, the enemy carried out three futile offensive operations in the direction of the Antonivsky Bridge.

See also: Russian attacks continue in the south, enemy loses nearly 300 troops, according to Defense Forces

Shelling

In the operational zone of the "South" military group, over the past day, the occupiers carried out seven air strikes on the positions of our defenders and frontline territories, using 24 guided aerial bombs on Huliaipole, Pokrovske, Malokaterynivka, and Ternuvate. They also used 52 NARs, striking Zaliznychne and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the enemy used 1,550 kamikaze drones of various modifications in southern Ukraine and carried out 330 strikes from UAVs, using almost 400 munitions.

The occupiers continue to shell the positions of our defenders. Over the past day, 500 shellings were recorded, with 2,150 rounds of ammunition used.

Due to the terrorist actions of the occupiers, civilians living in settlements adjacent to the line of combat continue to suffer. In total, nearly 50 shellings of settlements were recorded over the past day.

Watch more: Russians shot two Ukrainian soldiers on outskirts of Zatyshshia in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState. VIDEO