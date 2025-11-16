Defense forces control most of Kupiansk, Russians cut off from supplies in northern parts of city, - Joint Forces Operation

Most of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Groups of Russians in the northern parts of the city are cut off from ground supplies.

This was reported by the Joint Forces Group, according to Censor.NET.

Russians simulate occupation of city

Russian troops in Kupiansk were ordered to simulate control over the city by waving Russian flags where small groups of them were present.

The occupiers began placing flags in supply packages for their own troops, which are dropped on the city using drones.

"At least one such 'operation' has already taken place—we expect to see a quick and somewhat truncated video at the end of all Russian media outlets," the statement said.

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Most of Kupiansk is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"On behalf of Ukraine's defenders, we declare that the occupation of the city is not something that can be faked. Despite statements by Vladimir Putin and the General Staff of the Russian Federation about the "encirclement" of the city and Ukrainian forces in it, most of Kupiansk is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and Russian groups in the northern areas are cut off from ground supplies. The current action is an attempt to put on a brave face and cover up the obvious lies of the head of the Russian regime," the Ukrainian military said.

The Joint Forces Operation added that such actions by the Russians help to "highlight" small infantry groups scattered around Kupiansk.

"This makes the work of Ukrainian drone operators easier," the statement said.