Foreign volunteers will have broader opportunities in Defense Forces, - Ground Forces

Foreign volunteers who sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have broader opportunities for service, including the right to choose a combat brigade, direction, and specific application, in accordance with the training, experience, and preferences of the serviceman.

This was reported by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to develop a system for recruiting and utilizing foreign volunteers who have decided to sign a contract and serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

Some formats have fulfilled their role

The Ground Forces noted that certain formats introduced in 2022 played their role during the most critical period of the country's defense and made it possible to quickly integrate foreigners who were ready to join the ranks.

At the same time, the situation on the front lines, the structure of the Defense Forces, and the needs of combat units have changed significantly.

It is noted that the approach to the use of foreign military personnel is currently evolving. The key principle of the new model is to make the most effective use of their experience, motivation, and professional skills in those units where they are most needed.

Read more: For foreigners whose contract with Armed Forces has expired, it is proposed to extend time of stay in Ukraine

More opportunities for foreign volunteers

Foreign volunteers who sign a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have broader opportunities for service, including

the right to choose a combat brigade,

the direction and specifics of application, in accordance with the training, experience, and preferences of the military personnel.

"This ensures better integration, equal opportunities with Ukrainian soldiers, and more rational use of human resources," the Army said.