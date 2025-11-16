Only 1 billion hryvnias spent on "Zelenskyy’s thousand" could provide additional 7.5 million hryvnias for needs of each brigade, - military Mykytenko

On 15 November, the first day of the Winter Support programme, approximately 1 million Ukrainians applied to receive 1,000 hryvnia from the state, amounting to 1 billion hryvnia from the budget. At the same time, the billion is divided among 130 combat brigades, which is 7.5 million for each.

These calculations were announced by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Yuliia Mykytenko, according to Censor.NET.

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"And now for the figures. About 1 million Ukrainians have already applied for the additional 1,000 hryvnias announced by the president (as of yesterday, I am sure that this figure is growing). That is 1,000,000,000 (1 billion, if, like me, you are not good with numbers larger than a million). We currently have about 130 combat brigades. A billion divided among 130 combat brigades is 7.5 million for each. 7.5 million per brigade is one incomplete set of a good reconnaissance UAV (such as Shark), or 37 night vision goggles (which are always in dire shortage), or 18 NRK (taking the average cost of NRK at 400k). What can you buy for 1,000 hryvnia these days? Three books. Food for one person for a week or two. It won't even cover winter utilities. No conclusions. Just numbers," wrote the soldier.

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Winter Support Programme