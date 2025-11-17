Ruscists launch missile strikes on Balakliia, killing three. PHOTO

During the night of 17 November, Russian invaders attacked Balakliia with missiles. Three people were killed, and children are among the injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Karabanov, head of the Balakliia Municipal Military Administration.

"The enemy launched two missile strikes on the centre of Balakliia. The impacts occurred near apartment buildings," the report says.

See more: Occupiers launched missile strike on Balakliia: woman killed, number of injured rises to 10, including 4-year-old child. (updated)

Killed and wounded

According to preliminary information, three people were killed in the nighttime missile strike on Balakliia.

Another 10 people were injured, including children born in 2011, 2007 and 2010. Nine of the injured have been hospitalised, and one person is receiving outpatient care. All are being provided with the necessary treatment.

"Unfortunately, calls about possible casualties continue to come in," Karabanov noted.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: number of wounded in Balakliia rose to 15, enemy used various types of weapons on region. PHOTOS