Day in Kharkiv region: number of wounded in Balakliia rose to 15, enemy used various types of weapons on region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 6 settlements in Kharkiv region were attacked by Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

In the city of Balakliia, an 88-year-old woman was killed by shelling, and 15 other people were injured. Among the victims is a 4-year-old girl who suffered an acute stress reaction.

The enemy used various types of weapons:

1 "Iskander-M" missile,

1 KAB,

1 "Molniya" UAV,

1 FPV drone.

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

Kupiansk district:

2 private houses (Kupiansk),

2 outbuildings (Blahodativka village),

a private house (Velyka Shapkivka village),

an apartment building (Novoosynove village).

Izium district:

5 apartment buildings, a non-residential building, 11 cars, a cafe, an administrative building, 5 shops, 2 pharmacies, a beauty salon, a dentistry, a bakery, a post office, a kiosk (Balakliia),

a house and outbuildings (Pisky-Radkivski village).

Local services continue to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and provide assistance to the victims.

Read more: At night, enemy launched massive attack on Kharkiv with KABs and ballistic missiles: there are casualties and fires have broken out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Photo: The aftermath of the strike on Balakliia

Photo: The aftermath of the strike on Balakliia

Photo: The aftermath of the strike on Balakliia

Photo: The aftermath of the strike on Balakliia

Photo: The aftermath of the strike on Balakliia