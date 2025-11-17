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Lone Russian soldier under tree was left without limbs as result of Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
Strike drones belonging to the Incognito Group battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade struck an occupier who was left alone after unsuccessful assaults.
According to Censor.NET, the invader decided to rest under a tree — as it turned out, for the last time.
The drone operators accurately dropped a UAV and instantly blew off the invader's limb, eliminating him.
The fighters posted the video on their official Telegram channel.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!
By the way, it was previously reported that 8 cars, 27 motorcycles and 318 invaders were destroyed by drone strikes from the 54th Mechanised Brigade.
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