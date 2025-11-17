ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
31884 visitors online
News Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupying forces Elimination of Russian occupiers
7 022 20

Lone Russian soldier under tree was left without limbs as result of Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO

Strike drones belonging to the Incognito Group battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade struck an occupier who was left alone after unsuccessful assaults.

According to Censor.NET, the invader decided to rest under a tree — as it turned out, for the last time.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The drone operators accurately dropped a UAV and instantly blew off the invader's limb, eliminating him.

The fighters posted the video on their official Telegram channel.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

By the way, it was previously reported that 8 cars, 27 motorcycles and 318 invaders were destroyed by drone strikes from the 54th Mechanised Brigade.

Author: 

Russian Army (11937) elimination (7398) 54th brigade (63) drones (4677) Unmanned Systems Forces (355)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 