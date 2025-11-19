Ukraine will bring up Russia’s attack on Ternopil to UN Security Council meeting, - Sybiha

Tomorrow, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Ukraine will highlight Russia's horrific killing of at least 25 people, including three children, in Ternopil.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"We call for condemnation, justice, and a decisive response. We have already contacted all our partners and international organizations, informing them of the consequences of the strike. Against the backdrop of such cruelty, we once again call for additional air defense systems and other equipment to protect our people," the minister stressed.

Sybiha also instructed all embassies to lower their flags and open books of condolence.

"We also expect tomorrow's meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council to clearly and loudly condemn this new wave of Russian terror as yet another gross violation of all the principles of the Helsinki Final Act," he added.

We remind you that on Thursday, November 20, the UN Security Council will hold an open meeting dedicated to the recent Russian shelling of Ukraine and the humanitarian situation caused by the war.

Read more: Heating network was damaged in Ternopil. Houses and several kindergartens are without heating

Shelling on November 19