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Enemy has occupied Vesele in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState

Russian invaders occupied Vesele in the Polohy district and continued their advance near Zatyshshia and Borivska Andriivka

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy occupied Vesele (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and advanced near Zatyshshia (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Borivska Andriivka (Izium district, Kharkiv region)," the report says.

See more: Enemy gains ground in Novospaske, Shcherbynivka and in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState. MAPS

Updated maps

Occupation of Vesele and Russian advance in two directions
Occupation of Vesele and Russian advance in two directions
Occupation of Vesele and Russian advance in two directions

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Zaporizhzhia region (2118) Kharkiv region (1704) Polohivskyy district (315) Izyumskyy district (154) Vesele (2) Zatyshshya (6) Borivska Andriyivka (3) DeepState (511)
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