6 466 12
Enemy has occupied Vesele in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState
Russian invaders occupied Vesele in the Polohy district and continued their advance near Zatyshshia and Borivska Andriivka
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy occupied Vesele (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and advanced near Zatyshshia (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Borivska Andriivka (Izium district, Kharkiv region)," the report says.
Updated maps
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password