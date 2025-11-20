HEEMAR combat drone, already operating in Ukraine, showcased in Paris

Drone Industry

Canadian company INKAS Aerospace & Defense has unveiled the HEEMAR robotic UGV, which has undergone combat testing in Ukraine. The drone is used for remote demolition, logistics and casualty evacuation, with a payload capacity of 350 kg and a range of 45 km.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Army Recognition.

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Battle-tested in real combat

The HEEMAR ground robotic system has been tested under conditions of intense fighting in Ukraine. It is actively used by infantry units, special operations forces and Territorial Defense troops for combat support, cargo delivery, remote demolition and evacuation of the wounded under fire.

The system has already carried out missions to destroy fortified enemy positions, transport ammunition in urban environments, and evacuate Ukrainian defenders from dangerous areas.

Read more: EU for first time allows Ukraine Facility funds to go toward dual-use technologies, – Defence Ministry

Technical specifications and capabilities

HEEMAR is a compact electric all-terrain carrier designed to remotely perform hazardous tasks.

Key specifications include:

Weight: about 285 kg

Engine: electric, 2,000 W. Battery: 120 Ah, 48 V

Range: up to 45 km

Top speed: 16 km/h (depending on configuration)

Payload capacity: up to 350 kg

The UGV is controlled via ERLS channels in the 400–500 and 750–950 MHz bands. It can also be connected to the internet via Starlink. The outlet also mentions control through a fibre-optic cable.

The HEEMAR platform supports a range of payload modules, including a transport container for logistics missions or casualty evacuation, a mining system, and other specialised solutions.

Thanks to its mobility, payload capacity and robust communications, HEEMAR is becoming one of the key tools for boosting the effectiveness and safety of Ukrainian units on the frontline.

Read more: EU for first time allows Ukraine Facility funds to go toward dual-use technologies, – Defence Ministry