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Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and three regions
Emergency power outages have been implemented in the capital, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions.
DTEK’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"Due to the situation in the power system, emergency outages have been applied on Ukrenergo’s instruction," the company said.
Background
The IAEA said that Ukrainian nuclear power plants further reduced electricity generation after the attacks on 19 November.
This concerns the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants.
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