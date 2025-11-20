Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and three regions

Emergency power outages have been implemented in the capital, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions.

DTEK’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"Due to the situation in the power system, emergency outages have been applied on Ukrenergo’s instruction," the company said.

Read more: Energy facilities hit in 7 regions – Ministry of Energy

Background

The IAEA said that Ukrainian nuclear power plants further reduced electricity generation after the attacks on 19 November.

This concerns the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants.

Read more: Russian strikes on energy infrastructure leave parts of Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions without power: power outage schedules in effect