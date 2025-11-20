General Staff: 112 combat engagements recorded on frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

As of 4:00 p.m. on 20 November, the total number of combat engagements along the frontline stands at 112.

That’s according to the General Staff’s report, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in the settlements of Novovasylivka, Bobylivka, Korenyok, Brusky and Studenok in the Sumy region, as well as Yasna Poliana, Khrinivka and Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv region, came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there was one enemy attack today. The invaders` aircraft launched two strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs. The enemy also carried out 87 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, three combat engagements took place near Synelnykove and Vovchansk. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault towards Pishchane.

See more: Defense Forces repel 40 assaults in Pokrovsk direction, enemy attacks in south – General Staff. MAPS

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces carried out ten assaults on Ukrainian positions near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Myrne, Kolodiazi and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched nine attacks since the start of the day near Serebrianka, Dronivka, Siversk, Vyimka, Pereizne and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops conducted three assaults near Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar and towards Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 Russian attempts to penetrate the defence near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces have made 43 attempts since the start of the day to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Filiia, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka. Defence forces are holding the line and have already repelled 38 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have stopped 13 Russian assaults near Zelenyi Hai, Pryvilne, Sosnivka, Stepove, Rybne and Krasnohirske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

See more: Defense Forces repel 40 assaults in Pokrovsk direction, enemy attacks in south – General Staff. MAPS

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor attempted seven advances towards Ukrainian positions near Yablukove and Rivnopillia, with four combat engagements ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian assault towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach Ukrainian positions near the Antonivskyi bridge.