Defense Forces repel 40 assaults in Pokrovsk direction, enemy attacks in south – General Staff. MAPS

In total, 151 combat clashes were recorded on the front line over the past day, 17 November.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched three missile and 61 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using six missiles and dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5,130 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,336 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 75 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on populated areas, including Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; Mykolaivka, Mezhova and Kolomiitsi in Dnipropetrovsk region; Bilohiria and Hulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the Defence Forces’ aviation struck three concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

The General Staff notes that overall, the Russian invaders' losses amounted to 960 personnel in the past day. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 13 artillery systems, a multiple-launch rocket system, an air defence system, 294 operational-tactical level UAVs and 43 units of enemy vehicles.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,158,260 people (+860 per day), 11,353 tanks, 34,469 artillery systems, 23,591 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the North

Seven combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and carried out 148 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including eight with multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

As noted, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlement of Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were three attacks by the occupiers during the day. The defence forces repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka.

Read more: Situation in Vovchansk direction is one of most difficult, with enemy attempting to advance, - Trehubov

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy attacked nine times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance near the settlements of Novy Myr, Zarichne, and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk and Fedorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops ten times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attempted twice to break through the defences of our defenders in the areas of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyne Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Kostyantynivka and Sofiivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 40 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Maiak, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne," the report said.







See more: Russian combat losses since start of war: about 1,160,380 troops (+960 in the past day), 11,355 tanks, 34,499 artillery systems, 23,594 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, Berezove, Krasnohirsk, and Pershotravneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders ten times in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillia, Yablukove, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced once towards the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of our defenders.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed have been detected.

Our troops continue inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and are actively degrading the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

Read more: 10,000 North Korean troops remain near border with Ukraine, - Telegraph