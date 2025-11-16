10,000 North Korean troops remain near border with Ukraine, - Telegraph

There are still about 10,000 North Korean troops stationed in regions of Russia bordering Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, they are not involved in fighting against the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but are carrying out demining work in areas where fighting previously took place, writes The Telegraph.

Demining and training in the Kursk and Belgorod regions

According to the publication, North Korean sappers are working in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, where Ukrainian Armed Forces units have been deployed at various times. Russian propagandists have previously complained that Ukrainian troops left behind an "unprecedented density" of anti-tank and anti-personnel mines. Because of this, they say, it is still impossible for civilians to return to the region.

The Telegraph notes that the significant participation of North Korea in these operations demonstrates Moscow and Pyongyang's intention to deepen military cooperation.

A recent video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows that Korean soldiers are not only engaged in demining, but are also undergoing training under the guidance of Russian instructors.

"…military ties between Russia and North Korea will continue to develop without interruption," North Korean President Kim Jong-un said earlier.

Watch more: 71st Brigade destroyed seven enemy shelters and UAV operators of Russian Rubicon unit. VIDEO

North Korea's losses and military buildup

More than 10,000 North Korean soldiers also perform security functions on Russian territory near the border with Ukraine. At the same time, British intelligence estimates that more than half of them may have been killed or wounded during combat operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — this is the first documented case of direct participation by DPRK troops in offensive operations against Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence notes that after six months of fighting alongside Russia, North Korea has significantly improved the capabilities of its own army, in particular:

improved the accuracy of ballistic missiles;

developed the use of drones;

accelerated the production of modern weapons;

gained access to Russian military technologies;

involved Russian scientists in new developments.

We previously reported that North Korea halved its shell deliveries to Russia this year due to depleted stocks.