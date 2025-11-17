Situation in Vovchansk direction is one of most difficult, with enemy attempting to advance, - Trehubov

The situation in the Vovchansk direction remains difficult: Russian troops continue to try to advance, particularly near the village of Synelnykove.

This was reported on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

The situation is complicated

The situation in the Vovchansk direction is very tense—it is now, at least in my opinion, perhaps the most difficult of our (directions—ed.), because the Russians are trying to actively advance there, including near the town in the area of the village of Synelnykove," Tregubov noted.

According to the spokesperson, due to the extreme destruction of the city and the inability to set up positions, the situation for Ukrainian troops in this area is difficult, but the defenders are holding their positions. Tension also remains in the Velykoburlutsky direction.

"The Russians recently expanded their zone of control a few days ago, but they were unable to advance further," he added.

Tregubov also reported that in the Lyman direction, the occupiers attempted to expand their foothold near Lyman.

Read more: General Staff reported on situation in Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions: Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their defensive operation

What preceded it?

Earlier, Trehubov noted that Russians were advancing in small groups in the Kupiansk direction. Vovchansk has been completely destroyed, and there are no places to set up positions.

It was also noted that the occupiers are suffering significant losses as they advance on the ruins of Vovchansk.