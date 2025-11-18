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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian combat losses since start of war: about 1,160,380 troops (+960 in the past day), 11,355 tanks, 34,499 artillery systems, 23,594 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have eliminated 1,160,380 Russian occupiers.

Censor.NET reports, citing the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

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Elimination of the Russian army.

According to the report, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 18.11.25 are approximately as follows:

  • personnel – about 1,160,380 (+960) persons
  • tanks – 11,355 (+0) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,594 (+0) units
  • artillery systems – 34,499 (+13) units
  • MLRS – 1,545 (+1) units
  • air defence systems – 1,247 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 428 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • operational-tactical level UAVs – 81,793 (+294) units
  • cruise missiles – 3,940 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 1 (+0) unit
  • vehicles and fuel tankers – 67,579 (+43) units
  • special equipment – 4,000 (+0) units.

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,159,420 personnel (+1,160 in the past day), 11,355 tanks, 34,486 artillery systems and 23,594 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have eliminated 1.16 million Russian troops since the invasion began

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Russian Army (11940) Armed Forces HQ (5209) liquidation (3070) elimination (7398)
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