Russian combat losses since start of war: about 1,160,380 troops (+960 in the past day), 11,355 tanks, 34,499 artillery systems, 23,594 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have eliminated 1,160,380 Russian occupiers.
Censor.NET reports, citing the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Elimination of the Russian army.
According to the report, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 18.11.25 are approximately as follows:
- personnel – about 1,160,380 (+960) persons
- tanks – 11,355 (+0) units
- armoured combat vehicles – 23,594 (+0) units
- artillery systems – 34,499 (+13) units
- MLRS – 1,545 (+1) units
- air defence systems – 1,247 (+1) units
- aircraft – 428 (+0) units
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units
- operational-tactical level UAVs – 81,793 (+294) units
- cruise missiles – 3,940 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines – 1 (+0) unit
- vehicles and fuel tankers – 67,579 (+43) units
- special equipment – 4,000 (+0) units.
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