Russian combat losses since start of war: about 1,160,380 troops (+960 in the past day), 11,355 tanks, 34,499 artillery systems, 23,594 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have eliminated 1,160,380 Russian occupiers.

Censor.NET reports, citing the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

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Elimination of the Russian army.

According to the report, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 18.11.25 are approximately as follows:

personnel – about 1,160,380 (+960) persons

tanks – 11,355 (+0) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,594 (+0) units

artillery systems – 34,499 (+13) units

MLRS – 1,545 (+1) units

air defence systems – 1,247 (+1) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

operational-tactical level UAVs – 81,793 (+294) units

cruise missiles – 3,940 (+0) units

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

vehicles and fuel tankers – 67,579 (+43) units

special equipment – 4,000 (+0) units.

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,159,420 personnel (+1,160 in the past day), 11,355 tanks, 34,486 artillery systems and 23,594 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS