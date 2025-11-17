Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,159,420 personnel (+1,160 in the past day), 11,355 tanks, 34,486 artillery systems and 23,594 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have eliminated 1,159,420 Russian occupiers.
Censor.NET reports this, referring to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Elimination of the Russian army
It is noted that the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 17.11.25 are approximately as follows:
personnel – about 1,159,420 (+1,160) people
tanks – 11,355 (+2) units
armoured fighting vehicles – 23,594 (+3) units
artillery systems – 34,486 (+17) units
MLRS – 1,544 (+1) units
air defence systems – 1,246 (+2) units
aircraft – 428 (+0) units
helicopters – 347 (+0) units
UAVs of operational-tactical level – 81,499 (+213) units
cruise missiles – 3,940 (+0) units
ships / boats – 28 (+0) units
submarines – 1 (+0) unit
vehicles and fuel tankers – 67,536 (+72) units
special equipment – 4,000 (+0) units.
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