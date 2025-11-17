Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,159,420 personnel (+1,160 in the past day), 11,355 tanks, 34,486 artillery systems and 23,594 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have eliminated 1,159,420 Russian occupiers.

Censor.NET reports this, referring to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

It is noted that the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 17.11.25 are approximately as follows:

personnel – about 1,159,420 (+1,160) people

tanks – 11,355 (+2) units

armoured fighting vehicles – 23,594 (+3) units

artillery systems – 34,486 (+17) units

MLRS – 1,544 (+1) units

air defence systems – 1,246 (+2) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 81,499 (+213) units

cruise missiles – 3,940 (+0) units

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

vehicles and fuel tankers – 67,536 (+72) units

special equipment – 4,000 (+0) units.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,158,260 people (+860 per day), 11,353 tanks, 34,469 artillery systems, 23,591 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS