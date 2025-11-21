US insists on urgent conclusion of peace agreement on Ukraine, - media

The White House insists on the rapid conclusion of a peace agreement due to the situation in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump demands the most expeditious action possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda.

"When I say aggressive terms, I mean aggressive terms on Trump's terms. That means right now, that means as soon as possible," the interlocutor noted.

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Even a few weeks is too slow

According to the source, even the forecast of "a few weeks" is too long, and the issue must be resolved as quickly as possible.

"The urgency of this issue is now. Right now. It is urgent because of the energy situation in Ukraine. It is relevant given what Ukrainians need this winter. It is relevant given the war," the US official explained the motivation for a quick signing.

The interlocutor clarified that during the discussions, there was no mention of a mandatory trilateral signing of a peace agreement, so other formats also remain possible.

Read also on Censor.NET: Ukraine at UN: "Our land is not for sale"

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

to cede the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

a reduction in the size of Ukraine's armed forces;

a reduction in US military aid;

recognise Russian as an official language and support the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.

On the evening of 20 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the American side had submitted its proposals to end the war.

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