ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14022 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
3 688 6

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,163,170 people (+1,050 per day), 11,357 tanks, 34,550 artillery systems, 23,600 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,163,170 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 21, 2025, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,163,170 (+1,050) individuals
  • tanks – 11,357 (+0) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,600 (+3) units.
  • artillery systems – 34,550 (+20) units.
  • MLRS – 1,546 (+0) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,247 (+0) units.
  • aircraft – 428 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 82,620 (+150) units.
  • cruise missiles – 3,981 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 1 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 67,768 (+65) units.
  • special equipment – 4,002 (+0) units.

Watch more: Machine gunner eliminates two occupiers from ambush: combat work of 38th Marine Brigade. VIDEO

Втрати ворога за 20 листопада

Author: 

Russian Army (11959) Armed Forces HQ (5217) liquidation (3071) elimination (7421)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 