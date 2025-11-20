Machine gunner eliminates two occupiers from ambush: combat work of 38th Marine Brigade. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' aerial reconnaissance unit has released a video showing the precise work of a Ukrainian machine gunner who eliminated two Russian occupiers within seconds at the same position.

According to Censor.NET, the combat engagement took place in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region. According to the 38th Separate Marine Brigade, both eliminations occurred at the same spot, where Russian troops attempted to advance one after another.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The first occupier was taken out instantly, and the second — moments later, after trying to follow the path of his comrade. The enemy was detected from the air, enabling the machine gunner to act with speed and precision.

Watch more: Occupier tried to flee on motorcycle from Ukrainian drone but failed – combat work by Ivan Franko Group. VIDEO

Watch more: Madyar’s Birds drone hits occupier in head: his eyes pop out and mouth falls open. VIDEO