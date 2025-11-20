Occupier on Russia’s "meat" assaults: "They wiped out three battalions. There were Koreans here too, and we can’t advance. Now they’re pushing us on.". VIDEO
A Russian soldier recorded a video from the frontline showing the scale of losses suffered by the occupying army after assaults on Ukrainian positions.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows him walking through a tree line literally strewn with soldiers’ bodies.
"Here are our guys, so many of them… We’re literally walking over corpses! That’s what’s happening! They wiped out three battalions. And now they’re pushing us forward…," he says in the video.
According to the soldier, the command keeps sending new groups into assaults despite catastrophic losses. He also claims that among the dead are not only Russian troops but North Korean mercenaries:
"There were Koreans here too, and we still can’t advance…"
The occupier complains that the losses bring no results and there is no progress on this axis. The tree line he shows is covered with bodies that, according to him, will remain unburied.
"So many losses, and we still can’t advance," he adds.
The video once again confirms the large-scale "human wave assault" tactics the Kremlin continues to employ, repeatedly sending personnel into essentially futile attacks.
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