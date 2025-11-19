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Sniper’s shot into pile of TM-62 anti-tank mines caused massive explosion: work of 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade’s BUAR. VIDEO

A sniper shot by Ukrainian pilots from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade caused a powerful detonation of Russian anti-tank mines.

According to Censor.NET, a video released by the soldiers shows the moment when the ammunition hit a pile of anti-tank mines stacked by the occupiers.

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"A sniper shot into a pile of TM caused an explosion that was almost nuclear. BUAR 110 SMB is working!" the soldiers wrote in the comments to the video.

See more: One person was killed and four were injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

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Russian Army (11959) elimination (7421) drones (4697) 110th SMB (97) ammunition warehouse (46)
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