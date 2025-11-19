Sniper’s shot into pile of TM-62 anti-tank mines caused massive explosion: work of 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade’s BUAR. VIDEO
A sniper shot by Ukrainian pilots from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade caused a powerful detonation of Russian anti-tank mines.
According to Censor.NET, a video released by the soldiers shows the moment when the ammunition hit a pile of anti-tank mines stacked by the occupiers.
"A sniper shot into a pile of TM caused an explosion that was almost nuclear. BUAR 110 SMB is working!" the soldiers wrote in the comments to the video.
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