Sniper’s shot into pile of TM-62 anti-tank mines caused massive explosion: work of 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade’s BUAR. VIDEO

A sniper shot by Ukrainian pilots from the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade caused a powerful detonation of Russian anti-tank mines.

According to Censor.NET, a video released by the soldiers shows the moment when the ammunition hit a pile of anti-tank mines stacked by the occupiers.

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"A sniper shot into a pile of TM caused an explosion that was almost nuclear. BUAR 110 SMB is working!" the soldiers wrote in the comments to the video.

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