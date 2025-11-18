Occupier tried to flee on motorcycle from Ukrainian drone but failed – combat work by Ivan Franko Group. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators from the Ivan Franko Group continue to destroy Russian equipment along with its personnel in the hottest areas of the front line.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders accurately struck the occupiers’ cars and motorcycles with their FPV drones while they were moving.
In particular, the following have been destroyed:
- 4 cars
- 3 motorcycles
- 8 occupiers
The published footage shows Russian soldiers approaching the body of their comrade after he is hit and nudging it with their foot — checking whether he is still alive.
In another video, the same occupiers are seen running from a Ukrainian drone racing in to eliminate another group of invaders.
It was previously reported that fighters from the Ivan Franko Group struck enemy equipment in the Yelyzavetivka area in the Dobropillia direction.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password