Russian military pilot flies off roof of high-rise building in Chelyabinsk. VIDEO

In Chelyabinsk, Russia, a military pilot took his own life by jumping from the roof of a residential building.

According to Censor.NET, the deceased was an active military serviceman who served at the Chelyabinsk Higher Military Aviation School of Navigators.

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"A military pilot committed an act of self-denazification in Chelyabinsk by jumping from the roof of a residential building. According to Russian public sources, he served at the Chelyabinsk Higher Military Aviation School of Navigators and was an active military serviceman," the video commentary says.

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