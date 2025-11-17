Russian military pilot flies off roof of high-rise building in Chelyabinsk. VIDEO
In Chelyabinsk, Russia, a military pilot took his own life by jumping from the roof of a residential building.
According to Censor.NET, the deceased was an active military serviceman who served at the Chelyabinsk Higher Military Aviation School of Navigators.
"A military pilot committed an act of self-denazification in Chelyabinsk by jumping from the roof of a residential building. According to Russian public sources, he served at the Chelyabinsk Higher Military Aviation School of Navigators and was an active military serviceman," the video commentary says.
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