Suicidal occupier thrown into air and hit to ground by grenade planted under his bulletproof vest. VIDEO

A seriously wounded Russian man blew himself up with a grenade on the battlefield in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier's self-detonation was recorded by a Ukrainian drone camera. The footage shows that after the grenade exploded, the occupier's body was thrown upwards and then hit the ground.

