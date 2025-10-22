Suicidal occupier thrown into air and hit to ground by grenade planted under his bulletproof vest. VIDEO
A seriously wounded Russian man blew himself up with a grenade on the battlefield in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the occupier's self-detonation was recorded by a Ukrainian drone camera. The footage shows that after the grenade exploded, the occupier's body was thrown upwards and then hit the ground.
