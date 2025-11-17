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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Drone "amputates" occupier’s legs right up to his backside. VIDEO 18+

In the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk region, a pilot of the 414th UAV Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" eliminated an occupier with a direct hit.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat operation has been published on social media. The footage shows that the occupier’s legs were torn off after the strike.

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Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!

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Russian Army (11947) Donetsk region (5807) drones (4683) Pokrovsk (885) Pokrovskyy district (1335) 414 Magyar’s Birds (142)
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