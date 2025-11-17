Drone "amputates" occupier’s legs right up to his backside. VIDEO 18+
In the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk region, a pilot of the 414th UAV Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" eliminated an occupier with a direct hit.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat operation has been published on social media. The footage shows that the occupier’s legs were torn off after the strike.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!
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