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Raccoon dog on Kherson islands feasts on Russian assault trooper. VIDEO
On the islands near Kherson, a funny yet symbolic episode was recorded – a raccoon dog was calmly feasting on the remains of a Russian assault trooper.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment from the front line was published on social media. The animal came across the occupier in the bushes and calmly walked away after its meal.
"A raccoon dog on the islands near Kherson is enjoying Whiskas with a Russian assault trooper flavour," the author of the post writes in a comment.
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