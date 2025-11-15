Soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" carried out a special operation to kill five occupiers west of Pokrovsk.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military assault group received intelligence information about the location of the invaders and set out to clear the area.

As a result of the combat operation, three occupiers were neutralised in one dugout, and two more fled to another building, but a Ukrainian strike drone caught up with them and also eliminated them.

The video was posted on social media.

Earlier, it was reported that drone operators from the Skelia regiment destroyed nine enemy assault aircraft in the Donetsk region.

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