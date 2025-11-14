Three people killed and two more wounded as result of enemy attack on Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and six settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Three people were killed and two were injured as a result of the shelling.

Near the village of Bohuslavka in the Borivska community, two 70-year-old women and a 72-year-old man were killed, and a 70-year-old woman was injured; in the village of Husynka in the Kindrashivska community, a 54-year-old man was injured.

The enemy attacked the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV that did not detonate.

What the occupiers used to attack the Kharkiv region

13 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

1 "Molniya" UAV;

3 FPV drones;

37 UAVs (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Bohodukhiv district, power lines, a car (Zolochiv village), a private house, a barn, and outbuildings (Morozova Dolyna village) were damaged.

In the Izium district, a motor-block was damaged (village of Bohuslavka).

In the Chuhuiv district, a civilian enterprise was damaged (Chuhuiv).

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