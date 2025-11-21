Power outage schedules expected to be reduced in coming days, Svyrydenko says

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko held a meeting with heads of regional military administrations and energy sector leaders on stabilising power supply after a new wave of Russian strikes.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the prime minister’s Telegram channel

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba, acting energy minister Artem Nekrasov, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Viktor Mykyta, and Ukrenergo chief Vitalii Zaichenko.

During the meeting, participants heard reports on ensuring electricity and heat supplies for residents and critical infrastructure in the regions. They also analysed the reasons behind prolonged outages and suggested ways to shorten them.

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Svyrydenko instructed ministries, energy companies, and regional military administrators to take urgent steps to improve the situation. The government expects outage schedules to be reduced in the coming days.