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Parents in Cherkasy lit up football pitch with car headlights so children could play during blackout. VIDEO

In Cherkasy, parents lit up a football pitch with their cars’ headlights as their children trained in complete darkness during a power outage.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows the young players’ parents lining their cars up around the stadium, switching on the headlights, and creating makeshift lighting that was enough for the kids to train safely.

See more: Enemy is attacking with drones: explosions were heard in Cherkasy and Poltava, and administrative building caught fire in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and three regions

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children (1162) football (104) Cherkasy (67) energy outages (371) Cherkasy region (108) Cherkaskyy district (47)
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