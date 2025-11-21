Parents in Cherkasy lit up football pitch with car headlights so children could play during blackout. VIDEO

In Cherkasy, parents lit up a football pitch with their cars’ headlights as their children trained in complete darkness during a power outage.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows the young players’ parents lining their cars up around the stadium, switching on the headlights, and creating makeshift lighting that was enough for the kids to train safely.

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