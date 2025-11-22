Enemy is advancing on Prymorske and trying to bypass Stepnohirsk from west - DeepState

Russian units are advancing on Prymorske and attempting to bypass Stepnohirsk from the west, using sabotage groups and attacks through suburban areas.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

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"The situation in Zaporizhzhia remains difficult. On the one hand, there are battles for Primorske, where the enemy continues to drag its feet from Plavni and penetrates the central part of the village with sabotage groups along the bottom of the Kakhovka Reservoir," the report says.

Battles for Stepnohirsk

Project analysts note that the Russians were unable to capture Stepnohirsk or even the multi-story buildings in the southern part of the town. Only some of the buildings remain under enemy control.

"Additional pressure on Stepnohirsk is created by the enemy's attempts to break through along the highway to Hryhorivka. North of the seaside dachas, there is a large open area, so the Russians are not even trying to gain a foothold there, but are running north at great risk to themselves, where there are buildings and at least some trenches," analysts add.

However, they note that Russians are attempting to storm and infiltrate the western part of Stepnohirsk through summer cottages.

See more: Eenemy has occupied Odradne and Bolohivka and advanced in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState. MAP