Eenemy has occupied Odradne and Bolohivka and advanced in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState. MAPS
Russian troops have occupied two villages in the Kupiansk district, advanced near Dvorichanske, as well as in the Donetsk region and the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Odradne (a village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region) and Bolohivka (a village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region), and has also advanced near Dvorichanske (a village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region), Chervonyi Lyman (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), in Zelenyi Hai (village in the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Vysokyi (village in the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
Odradne, Bolohivka and Dvorichanske
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had occupied Vesele in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- It was also noted that the central part of Pokrovsk is gradually coming under the control of the Russian Federation: the enemy is consolidating and fortifying its positions.
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