By turning away from Ukraine, we would pay too high price, - Lithuanian Defense Minister Kaunas

Minister of National Defense Robertas Kaunas assured that Lithuania's commitments to Ukraine remain strong and unwavering.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by LRT.

"It is symbolic that on the same day, November 21, 12 years ago, the Maidan, or Revolution of Dignity, began in Ukraine. Today, Ukraine strives to preserve the dignity, sovereignty, and lives of its people. Yes, it has internal challenges, but these problems are raised and resolved by independent Ukrainian institutions themselves," Kaunas emphasized.

He added:

If we were looking for reasons to turn away from Ukraine, we would pay too high a price. Russia is managing not only to rebuild, but also to expand and modernize its capabilities. Ukraine continues to demonstrate a heroic will to resist. In this way, it is fighting for our dignity, for our right to live, to live in security and freedom.

Read more: Lithuania lodges note of protest with Russia over massive shelling of Ukraine

Lessons from war are important

Kaunas discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues of cooperation in the defense industry and exchanged experiences between Ukraine and Lithuania.

The minister emphasized the importance of Ukraine's lessons and the need to learn from certain experiences. Kaunas also told the Ukrainian president about the problems Lithuania is facing, in particular the obstacles created by smugglers' weather balloons. The meeting also discussed a possible peace agreement and Ukraine's position in the current situation.