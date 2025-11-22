Talks between Ukraine and US on peace plan will take place in Geneva on 23 November, - CNN

On Sunday, 23 November, consultations will be held in Switzerland between the Ukrainian negotiating delegation and senior US officials regarding the American peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by CNN, according to Censor.NET.

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Meeting of delegations in Geneva

It is noted that US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and his team arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, on the morning of 22 November, where he will meet with senior Ukrainian officials to discuss further steps towards peace.

According to CNN's source, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will also join the talks.

"The goal is to agree on the wording before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with President Donald Trump, " the report said.

A meeting between US and Russian delegations is planned

The publication notes that a meeting between Russian and American delegations to discuss the proposed peace plan is also planned and will "take place soon." According to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity, this meeting will not take place in Geneva.

He declined to specify where and when the meeting would take place.

Read more: Macron, Merz, and Starmer discussed peace plan for Ukraine

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reducing the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

reducing US military aid;

recognising Russian as an official language and supporting the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it does not agree to the terms of the plan.