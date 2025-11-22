Macron, Merz, and Starmer discussed peace plan for Ukraine

On November 22, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held informal discussions on the US plan for Ukraine on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Le Monde.

According to the publication, the leaders of the three countries met ahead of an expanded meeting with other European heads of state and government.

What is known about the meeting?

A few hours earlier, in his speech at the summit, the French president noted that Europeans are looking for a response to the "American plan" for Ukraine.

"There can be no peace in Ukraine without Ukrainians, without respect for their sovereignty," Macron reiterated, stating that the G20 group may be coming to the end of its cycle of existence in its current form.

"We are experiencing a moment in our geopolitics when it is very difficult for us to resolve major international crises at this table, together, including members who are not present today," he said.

As is well known, US President Donald Trump ignored the meeting.

As reported, EU leaders have already stated that Trump's plan needs further refinement, as it is unacceptable to change borders by force and limit the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What preceded this?

According to the Office of the President, consultations with partners on the path to peace will take place. The delegation has been approved.

See more: We are working constructively with Europe and US to ensure that American plan to end war is agreed upon, - Zelenskyy. PHOTO

What is known about the peace plan?

According to NBC News, Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This plan was developed with the participation of his special envoy Keith Kellogg, Vice President J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, and others.

According to some reports, the plan provides security guarantees for Ukraine that could ensure lasting peace. However, the conditions allegedly include:

surrender the entire Donbas region, including the territories currently controlled by Kyiv;

reduce the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

reduce US military aid;

recognize Russian as an official language and support the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that under Trump, Ukraine could receive significant military aid and support for joining the EU and NATO. Pompeo also spoke of "real sanctions" against Russia if it did not agree to the terms of the plan.