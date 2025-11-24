Enemy attacks energy infrastructure in four regions. Situation is most difficult in Dnipropetrovsk region – Energy Ministry

The enemy attacked energy infrastructure in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the Energy Ministry.

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Worst-hit areas

The situation is most difficult in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where more than 60,000 customers are without electricity. In the Kharkiv region, the attack left another roughly 10,000 customers without power. Power engineers are working around the clock to restore supply as soon as possible.

Read more: Power outage schedules expected to be reduced in coming days, Svyrydenko says

Power outage schedules

Today, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial customers and businesses are in place across all regions of Ukraine from 00:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Up-to-date schedules are published on the official platforms of regional distribution system operators. Check your regional power utility’s pages for any changes in electricity supply.

"We urge customers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during morning and evening peak hours. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Energy Ministry stressed.

Read more: Energy facilities hit in 7 regions – Ministry of Energy