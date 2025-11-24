Moscow refuses to compromise in discussions on a possible peace plan to end the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the German publication Bild, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to Censor.NET.

According to the publication, the Russian side stated that it would not back down from its previous demands, which it had put forward earlier during negotiations and public statements.

The Russian Foreign Ministry insists that any agreements are possible only on condition that these positions are fully accepted.

The article emphasizes that Moscow's tough stance effectively prevents progress in the negotiations, as Russia's demands contradict both Ukrainian interests and the basic principles of international law. Experts cited by BILD note that this indicates the Kremlin's lack of real willingness to seek a compromise settlement and its continued reliance on forceful pressure.

Read more: Russia ready for direct talks with Ukraine. All conditions set for "Istanbul track" – Russian Foreign Ministry