Russia has declared that it is "ready" to resume direct peace talks with Ukraine but only in the so-called "Istanbul format."

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said this in a comment to Izvestia, Censor.NET reports.

Resuming negotiations

According to Galuzin, "all conditions have now been created to advance the Istanbul negotiation track."

"Turkish representatives have repeatedly confirmed their readiness to continue providing a platform for talks in Istanbul," Galuzin said.

Russian accusations

He added that Russia is allegedly "ready" to work toward resolving the war and continuing direct negotiations, while accusing Ukraine of "avoiding dialogue" with Moscow.

