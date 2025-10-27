No progress on new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin claims that there is no progress in the issue of a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

This is reported by the Russian news agency TASS, Censor.NET reports.

Galuzin also repeated the traditional Russian propaganda claims that Ukraine is refusing to engage in dialogue.

What preceded it?

Earlier, on September 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced a "pause" in negotiations between the aggressor country and Ukraine, while claiming that communication channels "continue to work."

Later, on September 24, the Russian side claimed that a meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin without prior preparation would not be successful.

Read more: Russian Foreign Ministry on resolution of war in Ukraine: Momentum from Alaska summit has been exhausted