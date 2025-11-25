Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,167,570 troops (+1,120 in past day), 11,368 tanks, 34,644 artillery systems and 23,624 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have eliminated 1,167,570 Russian occupiers.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russian army losses
It is noted that Russia’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 25 November 2025 are approximately as follows:
- personnel – about 1,167,570 (+1,120) troops
- tanks – 11,368 (+2) units
- armoured fighting vehicles – 23,624 (+4) units
- artillery systems – 34,644 (+18) units
- MLRS – 1,549 (+0) units
- air defence systems – 1,250 (+2) units
- aircraft – 428 (+0) units
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 84,217 (+448) units
- cruise missiles – 3,981 (+0) units
- warships / boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines – 1 (+0) unit
- vehicles and fuel tankers – 68,118 (+112) units
- special equipment – 4,006 (+3) units
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