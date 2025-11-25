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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,167,570 troops (+1,120 in past day), 11,368 tanks, 34,644 artillery systems and 23,624 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s Defence Forces have eliminated 1,167,570 Russian occupiers.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Russian army losses

It is noted that Russia’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 25 November 2025 are approximately as follows:

  • personnel – about 1,167,570 (+1,120) troops
  • tanks – 11,368 (+2) units
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 23,624 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 34,644 (+18) units
  • MLRS – 1,549 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,250 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 428 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 84,217 (+448) units
  • cruise missiles – 3,981 (+0) units
  • warships / boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 1 (+0) unit
  • vehicles and fuel tankers – 68,118 (+112) units
  • special equipment – 4,006 (+3) units

Ukraine frontline update: as of 25 November, over 1.16 million Russian troops killed

See more: Russia’s total combat losses since start of war: about 1,166,450 personnel (+1,190 in past day), 11,366 tanks, 34,626 artillery systems, 23,620 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

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