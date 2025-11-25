Police officer notified of suspicion after opening fire on servicemen

A drunken National Police officer in the Zaporizhzhia region opened fire while off duty during a conflict with servicemen, firing at least 13 shots and wounding three people.

Incident details

According to investigators, on 23 November in one of the settlements of the region, the intoxicated police officer got into an argument with servicemen, then pulled out his service weapon and opened fire, Censor.NET reports.

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Three servicemen were wounded and hospitalised. On 24 November he was served a notice of suspicion for attempted murder of two or more persons. Prosecutors are seeking his detention. The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the probe.

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