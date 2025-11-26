Man killed, police officer seriously injured: minor who had committed double terrorist attack in Dnipro on behalf of Russia detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service and National Police detained a minor Russian agent in hot pursuit who had committed a double terrorist attack in Dnipro on behalf of the Russians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

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What is known about the terrorist attack?

As noted, on the afternoon of 23 November, an enemy agent carried out a double terrorist attack in Dnipro.





"We are talking about the detonation of two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near a railway track in a private sector of the regional centre," the SSU clarified.

The first explosion killed a 35-year-old drug addict, whom the occupiers lured to search for "drug stash drops" and used his explosion as bait for the police.

"After the police arrived at 102 call with bomb disposal experts, the ruscists detonated another IED, resulting in one of the police officers being seriously injured," the statement said.

See more: Woman planned to blow up car of National Police official in Dnipro: SSU detains Russian agent. PHOTOS

Detention of a traitor

Law enforcement officers detained the agent who planted the explosives within 24 hours of the terrorist attack, immediately after he arrived in Kyiv, where he was temporarily residing and planning to "lay low."

What is known about him?

According to the case file, the perpetrator was a 16-year-old displaced person from Sumy who was temporarily residing in the capital. The young man came to the attention of the Russian special services on Telegram channels, where he was looking for "easy money".

After recruiting him, the ruscists sent their agent to Dnipro, where he settled in a local hotel and then, under the guise of household purchases, acquired components for the manufacture of IEDs.

Following the instructions of his Russian handler, the perpetrator manufactured two explosive devices, equipped them with mobile phones for remote detonation, and disguised them as fire extinguishers.

See more: SSU prevented series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv: contract killings of well-known Ukrainians, explosions in shopping centres and metro were being prepared. PHOTOS

After that, the suspect planted an IED near a "Ukrzaliznytsia" facility, the coordinates of which he had obtained in advance. He also placed a camera near the planned site of the terrorist attack so that the Russians could track the arrival of the victims.

What does the bomber face?

SSU investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act resulting in death).

The minor faces up to 15 years in prison.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SSU officers in the Dnipropetrovsk region in cooperation with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.