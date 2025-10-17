Woman planned to blow up car of National Police official in Dnipro: SSU detains Russian agent. PHOTOS

An attempted terrorist attack by Russian special services was prevented in Dnipro. A Russian agent who was preparing to blow up the car of a National Police official has been detained.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The woman was detained red-handed when she planted an improvised explosive device (IED) under a law enforcement officer's car in one of the city's residential areas.

"At the time of the arrest, Russian special services tried to remotely activate the explosive to blow up the car with their accomplice. However, the SSU counterintelligence neutralised the IED in advance and prevented its detonation," the statement said.

The Russian agent turned out to be a 38-year-old drug addict from Kharkiv, whom the occupiers spotted in one of the Telegram channels, where she was looking for "money for a dose".

"After the recruitment, the Russian curator sent her to Dnipro, where she first took the explosives from the cache, hidden in a backpack. Then, following the coordinates provided by the ruscist, the woman went to the location where the IED was to be planted," they added.





Currently, the SSU has served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (completed attempted terrorist act).

The offender is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

