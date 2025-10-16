Planned to blow up military vehicle: SSU detains Russian agent in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

A Russian agent who was preparing to blow up an Armed Forces vehicle with an improvised explosive device was detained in Lozova, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

The man planned to remotely activate the explosives when Ukrainian soldiers approached the mined vehicle.

The SSU and the National Police exposed the enemy's intentions in time and detained the agent while he was trying to plant explosives under a military vehicle.

"The executor of the Russian order was a 53-year-old local unemployed man who came to the attention of the occupiers in Telegram channels looking for "easy money".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Following the instructions of his supervisor, the agent first tracked down the official car and then made an IED with his own hands, which he intended to fill with nuts to enhance the damaging effect," the statement said.

During the searches, an explosive device disguised as a fire extinguisher, other explosive components, and a smartphone with evidence of Russian Federation's work were seized from him.

The agent has been served a notice of suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack by prior conspiracy.

The man is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read more: SSU warned me about possible attempt by Russian special services - Krotevych







